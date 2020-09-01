Gardaí in Carlow investigating office burglary

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating an office break in.

Gardaí in Ballon were contacted about incident, which occurred in Enniscorthy, Wexford between 5pm on

Thursday last and 8am on Friday.

The premises was entered by smashing a pane of glass in the front door.

The office was ransacked, with some petty cash taken.

Contact gardaí at Ballon Garda Station on 059-915 9122 with any information.