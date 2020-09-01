Man dies following house fire in town on Laois border

A man has died following a house fire near the Laois border in the early hours of this morning.

It is understood that the man was a retired teacher aged in his late sixties.

Gardaí in Roscrea, Tipperary are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man following a house fire at Clonracken, Roscrea in the early hours of this morning Monday, August 31.

At approximately 4am, Gardaí and Fire Services were alerted to a house fire at Pintown, Cloncracken, Roscrea. The fire was brought under control by the fire service and one body was discovered inside the house. Death was pronounced at the scene early this morning.

Investigating Gardaí have preserved the scene as they work towards establishing the cause of the fire. The body was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem examination will be conducted by the State Pathologist in due course.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Roscrea Garda Station. Anyone with information is asked to contact Roscrea Garda Station on 0505 21700, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.