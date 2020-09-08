Shave or dye GoFundMe launched for South East youth addiction centre

A number of fundraisers are being planned to raise funds for Aiséirí, which provides community and residential services to help people overcome addiction and lead meaningful lives in recovery.

Aiséirí Cahir was founded in 1983, with its success leading to the opening of Aiséirí Aislinn (Kilkenny), Céim Eile (Waterford) and Roxborough (Wexford).

The Aiséirí Aislinn Centre at Ballyragget provides treatment for young people (15-21) who are living with the destructive impact of alcohol, drugs and/or gambling. Events being planned include bucket collections, a skydive and walks/runs, with funds going towards renovating the building.

The first fundraiser has already been launched, with Aiséirí’s Martina Brennan planning to dye her hair green and pink for the cause on October 10. "Our aim is to help our young people in addiction and try make their lives and family lives a little better," says Martina.

"The house is in much-needed TLC to create a more welcoming environment. All donations will go straight to the Aislinn Centre. No donations are too big or small - any donations are greatly appreciated," she adds.

Donate on the ‘Shave or Dye for Aislinn Centre’ GoFundMe page.