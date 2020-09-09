Carlow deaths and funerals - Wednesday, September 9
James P. Doyle
Tankardstown Cross, Ballybitt, Tullow, Carlow
James’s funeral will be private. His funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly, with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. James’s funeral Mass can be viewed online.
Margaret (Peggy) Brown
Conway Park, Bagenalstown, Carlow
Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown (maximum of six persons at the one time) on Wednesday from 2pm, with funeral prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to St Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.
