Over €90,000 granted to Carlow organisations from Covid-19 Stability Fund

Two key organisations in Carlow are to benefit from €90,236 worth of funding under the third tranche of the Government’s Covid-19 Stability Fund.

The funding has been allocated to the Teach Bhride holistic education centre (€39,114) in Tullow and the Tullow Day Centre (€51,122).

“These are the organisations providing critical services to those most vulnerable in communities across Carlow and it is only right that we support them," said Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan.

"Many of them have been experiencing short term cash flow issues due to the Covid-19 crisis and this funding will help with that.

"The funding has been prioritised for those organisations which are most in need and have seen their trading and/or fundraising income drop significantly during the pandemic," he added.