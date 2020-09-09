GoFundMe urgent appeal for Carlow children's charity

The spectacular Cannonball super car event has been a fantastic success since it began 12 years ago.

Over the years, Cannonball has raised €1,125,000 for various charities.

This year's event has been cancelled due to Covid-19, but a GoFundMe urgent appeal has been set up for chosen children's charity Barnardo's. Funds raised will go to the local Barnardo's branch.

“Unfortunately 2020 is the year we need help more than ever before as many of our fundraising efforts have been put on hold or cancelled because of Covid-19," said Catherine Joyce, who is an assistant director of children's services with Barnardo's.

"We know the experiences we have as children last a lifetime, and those we work with have already endured far too much due to the pandemic. The funds raised through this GoFundMe appeal will go directly towards our vital work with children and families in your community. Please give what you can today."