Over €180,000 granted to improve Carlow housing conditions

Carlow is to receive state funding of €182,697.38 to improve housing stock for older people and people with a disability, according to Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan.

Deputy Phelan highlighted the funding for Carlow as part of an €18 million nationwide package announced by Government to improve housing conditions.

The Disabled Persons Grant Scheme and the Improvement Works in Lieu of social housing scheme are administered directly by Carlow County Council. Exchequer funding meets 90% of the cost of the works in each property, with the local authority providing the remaining 10%. In total, €182,697.38 has been granted under the two schemes for the area covered by Carlow County Council, Deputy Phelan said.

The Disabled Persons Grant Scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock for older people and people with a disability, and is designed to help make life at home a little easier.

“The funding can be used for items such as grab rails, disabled access ramps, wet rooms, setting up a bedroom downstairs. The scheme also provides extensions in cases of overcrowding in a home," Deputy Phlean said.

“In addition, funding is provided under the Improvement Works in Lieu of social housing scheme. This allows local authorities to improve or extend privately owned accommodation, where the applicant has been approved for social housing. It allows those who are otherwise eligible for social housing to remain in private housing and for enhancements to that housing.

“This funding is designed to improve housing conditions for those who need it most and will help people to live independently in their own homes for longer.

“As Minister Darragh O’Brien has said, it will also address issues of overcrowding in existing social housing stock, while improvement works on private homes in lieu of social housing also provides an alternative for those currently experiencing overcrowding in private accommodation.”