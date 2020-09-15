Pop up Covid-19 testing centre set up in Carlow

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare (SECH) is reiterating its appeal to everyone in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford to continue with efforts to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

GP phone consultations and assessments in relation to Covid-19 (including with Caredoc, the GP out of hours service in the South East) and the tests they may be referred to are free of charge.

SECH is reminding anyone that receives an appointment for a Covid-19 test of the importance to turn up for the swab. Last week, the HSE relayed concerns on nationally compiled returns indicating that up to 25% of those referred for a test have not attended. Not turning up means a lot was not available to someone else and adds to challenges where there is demand on capacity.

There has been significant rise in community Covid-19 testing referrals in the last month.

Testing continues at community testing centres (by GP referral) in Clonmel, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford, which are open and in use to meet demand including on weekend days.

A pop up facility (also on a GP referral basis) has been operating this week in Carlow.

To date, approximately 25,658 tests have been completed at community testing centres in the South East over the last 24 weeks. Referrals trends are reviewed daily for all of the South East and this guides the operation of all centres.

In situations where a testing centre may not be in operation on a given day, people may be offered an appointment at another centre if it proves convenient to them. If a person cannot travel to a community test centre, the National Ambulance Service can call to a person’s house to carry out a coronavirus test.

In parallel to community testing, the HSE has also engaged in serial testing programmes in respect of staff and residents in both public and privately run residential care centres and nursing homes, in addition to particular workplace settings. Acute hospitals continue to test patients as required.