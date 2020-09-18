Carlow deaths and funerals - Friday, September 18

Tom Whelan

Cunnaberry, Ballon, Carlow

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Friday from 6pm, with prayers at 8pm. A private funeral will take place at Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Ballon on Saturday at 2pm, followed by burial in Ballon Cemetery.

Clare Brennan (née McCarthy)

Castlewarden, Straffan, Kildare / Fenagh, Carlow

Clare's funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in St Finian's Church in Newcastle, with burial afterwards in Newcastle Cemetery.