Carlow deaths and funerals - Friday, September 18

Tom Whelan
Cunnaberry, Ballon, Carlow

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Friday from 6pm, with prayers at 8pm. A private funeral will take place at Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Ballon on Saturday at 2pm, followed by burial in Ballon Cemetery.

Clare Brennan (née McCarthy)
Castlewarden, Straffan, Kildare / Fenagh, Carlow

Clare's funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in St Finian's Church in Newcastle, with burial afterwards in Newcastle Cemetery.