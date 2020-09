Gardaí are investigating a break in at a domestic tool shed in County Carlow.

The shed door was forced open between 7pm on September 18 and 8am on September 19 in Tullowland.

Items including an orange and white Stihl chainsaw, a red petrol generator, two socket sets, and 200m of electrical cable were taken.

Contact Tullow Garda station on 059-9151222 with any information.