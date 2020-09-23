Gardaí investigating break in at Carlow apartment

Gardaí are investigating a break in at an apartment in Carlow.

The incident took place at Castle Gates, Kennedy Avenue, Carlow between 3.45pm and 9.45pm on September 20.

The homeowner returned to the apartment to find the kitchen window wide open and bedroom drawers had been disturbed.

No items were taken during the incident.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí at Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620.