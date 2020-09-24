Major jobs boost as Kilkenny company plan expansion

Kilkenny-based telecommunications specialist entegro has announced plans to create 50 new jobs in Ireland.

The company is also setting up a Design Support Centre in Poland, which will create 20 new jobs.

Recruitment is already underway for multiple new positions across various disciplines, including FTTH Design Engineers, GIS Technicians, Field Surveyors and Project Managers in addition to several supporting roles to be based in Kilkenny city.

The expansion is on top of 50 jobs announced by entegro in May of this year.

Work is well underway to establish a Design Support Centre in Poland to further its European expansion plans. An additional 50 new posts will also be created on the island of Ireland to meet growing demand from projects in Ireland and abroad. These include ongoing survey and design contract works for the National Broadband Plan (NBP) network rollout as well as work on the Fibrus Northern Ireland project for the design and delivery of fibre infrastructure throughout the six counties.

The wholly-Irish owned firm has grown from 80 staff since entegro was launched in October 2019 to 150 today and further growth is projected by 2022, it says.

Its engineering team, based at entegro’s Centre of Excellence in Kilkenny city, is currently surveying across Carlow and Kilkenny and engineers are also deployed further afield to Tipperary Town, Castlebar, Sligo, Longford and Leitrim.

The compnay's design capacity has grown significantly over the past year and the company is actively recruiting for multiple new positions across various disciplines to meet growing demand nationally and internationally, according to CEO Jim Doyle.

“As a business, we are delighted to be involved in the delivery of such an ambitious and vital project as the NBP. It will provide much-needed, future-proofed connectivity in rural Ireland. Through the NBI contract and ongoing work with existing clients such as Virgin Media IE, Siro, Fibrus NI, Cityfibre UK and Century Link US, we are helping people to work remotely and we are sustaining jobs locally.

“Covid has presented challenges, but the entire entegro team has really stepped up to the mark and without their professionalism, hard work and teamwork, our continued success and growth would not have been possible.”

In addition to its work underway on a national level, entegro is also heavily involved in major projects in the UK and further afield. The company’s expansion into Poland will also support works in Kilkenny and help meet the global demand for digital networks services. The new hub is expected to be up and running in the coming months.

The full deployment of the NBP will take five to seven years and will involve constructing approximately 146,000km of fibre cable to connect over one million people in the 537,000 homes, farms, schools and businesses in the roll-out area.

For more information about joining entegro, visit www.entegro.ie/careers.