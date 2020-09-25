'Absolutely gobsmacked' Kilkenny store sells winning Lotto jackpot ticket

A family run service station on the outskirts of Kilkenny city has sold Wednesday’s winning Lotto ticket worth €5,395,798.

This golden ticket was sold at DeLoughry’s Gala store in Talbot’s Inch on the day of the draw.

The National Lottery has also confirmed that it is still waiting to hear from the newly minted Lotto millionaire and has called on all players in the county to urgently check their tickets to see if they are the big winner.

Owner of the winning store, John DeLoughry, took over the running of the family business from his parents Jack and Anne in 2012. “We’re absolutely gobsmacked. When you hear about a big Lotto win such as this, you never think that it could be you who sells the lucky ticket to change somebody’s life," says John.

"The shop has been open since 1983, but we only started selling lottery tickets as recently as 2016. That’s a massive vindication now seeing as how we have sold a jackpot winning ticket just four years later. It will be a memorable day to be able to celebrate this win with my mother and father, who have been incredibly supportive to me and the business. It really is just magical for us and we aren’t even the jackpot winners.

"There is a huge buzz about Kilkenny city at the moment and it’s exactly the kind of good news that everybody needs. Last week, there was a big EuroMillions win in the town (€116,116), which was followed by this €5.4 million win, so we’re definitely on a roll. We have a whole host of different customers coming into the store - a lot of locals while we would also get a lot of visitors to the two local hospitals, so the winner really could be anyone. Whoever it is, we will be celebrating on their behalf in the store today and we wish them every success with their new found fortune."

This latest Lotto win is the 10th jackpot win so far in 2020, with almost €50 million won in jackpot prizes alone.

The winning Lotto numbers are 02, 05, 07, 29, 38, 42 and the bonus number is 27.

This is the 25th Lotto jackpot to be won in Kilkenny since the Lotto game began in 1988. These 25 jackpots totalled are worth more than €34.7 million.