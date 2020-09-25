Gardaí seize drugs after two Carlow search operations

Gardaí seize drugs after two Carlow search operations

Gardaí are investigating after a drugs seizure in Carlow.

€1,800 worth of of cannabis, €600 of amphetamine, cash and other paraphernalia consistent with the sale and supply of drugs were seized after a house search. 

Another search under warrant resulted in the seizure of €3,500 worth of cocaine, a quantity of cannabis and other drug paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested and court proceedings have commenced.