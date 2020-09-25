Carlow set to celebrate Positive Ageing Week 2020

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare is joining with the local authorities and the five Older Persons Councils across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford to present an online platform of information events for Positive Ageing Week 2020, which runs from September 28 to October 2.

The groups came together for a regional positive ageing sharing of good practice event in Kilkenny last year, but Covid-19 related restrictions necessitated a re-imaging of this year’s event.

In a regional project funded by Healthy Ireland and facilitated by staff from Tipperary County Council, the aim is to further advance positive ageing as a policy and practice issue for all ages and sectors of society.

Positive Ageing Week is an Age Action Ireland initiative and the focus is on community based events, organised by groups and individuals throughout Ireland, and national events organised by Age Action and its partners.

The International Day of Older Persons is observed on October 1. The theme for this year is to 'celebrate the older person in our lives and the contribution they make to our families and our communities'.

Filmed by videographer Dominque Davoust and compered by Sue Anne O’ Donnell, people can participate in this online platform of the 2020 events, which are themed to encompass health and wellbeing, information, and culture and diversity, by registering on the Tipperary County Council website. The content will be screened via zoom.

A different guest will feature each day (at 10.30am for health and wellbeing, 1.30pm for information, and 3.30pm for culture and diversity) and all of the content showcased during Positive Ageing Week 2020 will be available after October 6 on the websites of Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford Councils.

Speaking ahead of the event, Dr. Derval Howley, head of service/health and wellbeing with HSE/South East Community Healthcare and chair of the Regional Positive Ageing Steering Group, said: “It has, to date, been an extraordinary year for us all. A sad one, a challenging one and one to get through staying safe and with better times ahead in mind.

"We are pleased to link with our friends and colleagues in the five local authorities, the Older Persons Councils and the age friendly initiatives in the five South East counties to ensure that Positive Ageing Week 2020 will be both informative, interesting and enjoyable as possible under the circumstances. We, effectively, are broadcasting a week of television programme styled interest items, hosted by Sue Anne and featuring some excellent guests.”

Acting administrative officer with the Community and Economic Development section of Tipperary County Council, Fiona Crotty, has been leading out on the project regionally. She has been working with Margaret Nolan in Carlow County Council, Cora Nolan in Kilkenny County Council, Kevin Moynihan in Waterford City and County Council, Anne Marie Laffan in Wexford County Council, and the respective Older Persons Councils, and age friendly initiatives in their areas.

Looking forward to the broadcasts, Ms Crotty said: “This online platform is an opportunity for people young and old to share their learning on how we can support positive ageing in the five counties. It’s a chance to learn more from various groups, services and individuals, focus on activities, build upon successful initiatives and expand them in the South East. It will be a showcase across the counties of Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford, where there is an exciting line-up of content and information and opportunities for people to engage with during Positive Ageing Week.”