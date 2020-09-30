New Advance Technology Building to be constructed in Carlow

Conditional planning permission has been granted to I.D.A. Ireland to construct a new Advance Technology Building in Carlow.

Carlow County Council has granted permission for the development at the I.D.A site on the Dublin Road, Rathnapish, Carlow.

Permission was also sought for signage, new timber post and rail site boundaries, car parking, cycle shelter, landscaping, underground water storage tank, ESB substation, switch room, access road, and all associated site works.

The Carlow development has been the subject of a Screening for Appropriate Assessment and Natura Impact Statement in accordance with Part XAB of the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended) and under regulation 42 of the Birds and Natural Habitats Regulations 2011 (as amended).