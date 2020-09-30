Planning a clear out? Carlow County Council hosting bulky waste amnesty in October

Carlow County Council will hold a bulky waste amnesty at the Powerstown civic amenity site in October.

The waste amnesty will take place on October 15 and 16 from 9am to 3pm and on October 17 and 24 from 9am to 12 noon.

A fee of €5 is available for households only. Full disposal rates will apply to commercial operators.

Items that will be accepted include couches, armchairs, bed bases (no mattresses or bedding), kitchen tables and chairs, wardrobes, chest of drawers, sideboards, display cabinets, TV stands, garden furniture, bicycles, scooters, go carts, bulky toys, children's furniture, buggies, and car seats.

This project is part of the National Anti-Dumping Initiative 2020, which is coordinated by Carlow County Council and Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authorities (WERLA) for the southern region.