Carlow deaths and funerals - Thursday, October 1
John (Gonzie) Byrne
Father Cullen Terrace, Rathvilly, Carlow
A private funeral for family and close friends will take place. Removal from his residence on Friday 11.30am to St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly arriving for 12 noon requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery. Donations to the Carlow/Kilkenny Palliative Home Care Team via the donation box in the church.
