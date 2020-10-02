Seen any of these items for sale? Gardaí investigating Carlow hotel car park theft

Gardaí are investigating an incident where two vans were broken into at a Carlow car park.

The incident occurred at a hotel car park on the Kilkenny Road between 9.15pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday last.

Tools were taken from both vans, including a Milwaukee impact drill, a battery operated angle grinder, a blue Hitachi drill

and a yellow DeWalt drill.

Contact gardaí in Carlow with any information or if you are offered any power tools for sale on 059-9136620.