Seen any of these items for sale? Gardaí investigating Carlow hotel car park theft
Gardaí are investigating an incident where two vans were broken into at a Carlow car park.
The incident occurred at a hotel car park on the Kilkenny Road between 9.15pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday last.
Tools were taken from both vans, including a Milwaukee impact drill, a battery operated angle grinder, a blue Hitachi drill
and a yellow DeWalt drill.
Contact gardaí in Carlow with any information or if you are offered any power tools for sale on 059-9136620.
