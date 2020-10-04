BREAKING: NPHET recommends entire country goes to LEVEL 5 lockdown

NPHET with Tony Holohan back at the helm as Chief Medical Officer has recommended Ireland return to the strictest level of lockdown in response to growing Covid-19 numbers.

A letter has been sent to the government tonight recommending the country move from Level 2 to Level 5 of restrictions in the Living With Covid-19 plan.

This would impose extremely strict restrictions on people, similar to those imposed in March.

Cabinet will meet with Tony Holohan on Monday to discuss the latest recommendations.

Level 5 would mean most non-essential businesses closing and people restricted to travelling within 5km of their homes, except for essential work and care reasons.

The Department of Health was notified of 364 more cases of Covid-19 and no new deaths on Sunday after more than 600 cases on Saturday. 3,000 cases were diagnosed in the Republic of Ireland this week.

There has now been a total of 38,032 confirmed cases in Ireland and 1,810 deaths.

It is understood there is considerable resistance in the Dáil to a move to Level 5 with fears over the impact it would have on business and the wider economy.

The pandemic has thus far cost the government over €9 billion in supports and measures to stem the impact and reduce employment deficits.

More as we get it on Monday morning...