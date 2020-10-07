RTÉ's Cheap Irish Homes looking for Carlow participants for next series

Instagram sensation Maggie Molloy of @cheapirishhouses and building engineer Kieran McCarthy are back on the road looking for Ireland’s best property bargains for under €100,000.

For this new eight-part series, Maggie is looking for adventurous house hunters with open minds who are not afraid of a bit of work. In return she will reveal the kind of properties people would never have thought were within their reach.

Maggie will help prospective buyers find their very own piece of the Irish countryside at jaw-droppingly low prices.

"Whether you dream of finding your first home on a few acres, or maybe a townhouse to incorporate a shop space, it is possible," says Maggie. “There are Cheap Irish Homes everywhere, you just need to know where to look!”

If working from the kitchen table over the past few months has cemented your decision to leave the big city, and you’re actively looking to move, we would love to hear from you.

Applicants must be available for filming over a number of days between November 2020 and April 2021. In accordance with Government and HSE Covid-19 guidelines, this may be in person or through remote recording. The production team are committed to the safety of contributors and crew for the duration of the production.

If you would like to apply to take part in the show, please email: cheapirishhomes@cameoproductions.ie