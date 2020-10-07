Extra €5.1 million to help develop Technological University of the South East

IT Carlow and Waterford Institute of Technology have been granted an additional €5.1 million in funding to allow them further their efforts in establishing the Technological University of the South East, local TD and WIT graduate, John Paul Phelan has confirmed.

The announcement is to be made over lunchtime today by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris, and is part of €34.3m to higher education institutions to help them in their progression towards Technological University status.

The €34.3m fund is being allocated under the 2020 Higher Education Authority (HEA) call to assist the development and progression of technological universities. The Technological University of the South East will be allocated €4.4 million in the coming weeks with the final payment drawn down early next year.

“The creation of the Technological University of the South East is more important than ever in the current climate. It will ensure our brightest and best students can study and live in the region and find work here into the future. Far too many leave this area for a university education, never to return," said Deputy Phelan.

“The establishment of the TUSE is a key commitment within the Programme for Government and will deliver significant advantages to local and national priorities in relation to Higher Education access, research-informed teaching and learning, as well as supporting enterprise and regional development."