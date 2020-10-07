'We are very sad to be closing our doors to the public,' says Carlow centre manager

Carlow arts centre VISUAL has closed to the public amid Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions coming into effect this Wednesday.

“At VISUAL, the safety of visitors and staff is the highest priority. We look forward to welcoming everybody back into our galleries and theatre very soon,” a VISUAL statement reads.

In the meantime, VISUAL would like to hear from you. VISUAL is inviting you to write in a new font created by artist Katie Holten, the Irish Tree Alphabet.

Visit www.treealphabet.ie to type your message. Write messages about past visits to VISUAL, your hopes for the future, your ideas, your poems, your stories written in Irish Trees. Send them to hello@treealphabet.ie . VISUAL will share your tree poems and messages over the coming weeks through social media and on the website.

You can also visit www.visualcarlow.ie to watch When I, an online programme of newly commissioned works and performances that premiered on Culture Night. Enjoy children’s art activities with the homemade series of videos and downloadable PDFs.

And if you are walking past VISUAL, take a moment to enjoy Tyndall’s Blues by visual artist Mark Joyce, who uses blue light on the facade of the building to explore the work of Carlow born John Tyndall (1820-93), the brilliant nineteenth-century experimental physicist, alpinist, progressive public intellectual and gifted science educator. One of the founders of climate science, he is remembered most famously for explaining why the sky is blue.

VISUAL CEO and artistic director Emma Lucy O’Brien said: “We’re very sad to be closing our doors to the public for the coming weeks. As a vital part of civic life in Carlow, VISUAL will continue working behind the scenes, finding ways to support artists and communities, and connect people through art.

“We work in the knowledge that the arts are vital to our health and well-being, and that art can make a difference during difficult times. Over the coming months we hope that our online programme can bring some joy and hope to you to you all.”