Do you see this happen? Carlow gardaí investigating roadside criminal damage

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage in Carlow.

A white Ford Transit van parked on the N81 road at Tullow was extinguished by the fire service shortly after 10.30pm on Tuesday last. A telephone pole was also damaged.

Gardaí want anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059-9151222.