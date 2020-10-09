Do you see this happen? Carlow gardaí investigating roadside criminal damage
Gardaí investigating criminal damage incident in Carlow. Stock photo
Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage in Carlow.
A white Ford Transit van parked on the N81 road at Tullow was extinguished by the fire service shortly after 10.30pm on Tuesday last. A telephone pole was also damaged.
Gardaí want anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059-9151222.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on