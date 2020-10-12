EXPLAINER: How can I help out with contact tracing in Ireland?

Contact tracing is a huge defence against Covid-19 as it identifies people who were in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 (coronavirus). Those numbers are rising now and contact tracing is becoming more difficult.

The tracing is done to try to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community. The people who do this work are 'contact tracers'.

Contact tracers may contact you if you:

- test positive for COVID-19

- are a close contact of someone who has tested positive

If you are a close contact they will advise you to restrict your movements for 14 days. They will also arrange for you to get tested.

You can also help out and the HSE is looking for people all the time to apply to carry out jobs like contact tracing as well as community swabbing.

If you would like to express an interest in working in such frontline roles email BeOnCall@hbsrecruitmentservices.ie and you will be contacted.