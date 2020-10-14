New Carlow public space development an 'exciting prospect'

Fianna Fáil Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O'Connor has welcomed the provision of €139,995 to local communities for public infrastructure improvements.

The funding includes €40,000 for the development of a public space in Carlow Town called The Carlow Exchange.

The funding is being delivered under the Accelerated Measure of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme as part of the July Stimulus, with a further 137 rural towns and villages announced that will benefit from €4.3 million in funding to help them adjust to Covid-19 restrictions.

“This funding will allow practical improvements to be carried out that will benefit communities in Carlow and will enhance the local amenities available to them," Deputy Murnane O'Connor said.

"The development The Carlow Exchange public space is an exciting prospect for everyone living in Carlow Town and I am excited to see the project completed.

"There has also been significant funding granted for other areas of the county. Tullow will receive almost €22,000 for upgrades to street furniture. Ballinkillen have secured over €32,000 for the development of a community room in the community centre that will act as a remote working hub. Carrigduff has been granted €21,330 to upgrade the local playground and picnic area, while Rathanna and Newtown will benefit from €24,000 to install video conferencing and IT equipment at two BCPs.

“I am delighted that this funding is now available to help make improvements across our county. These funds are available immediately and work can begin within the coming weeks," Deputy Murnane O'Connor added.