Carlow County Council grant planning permission for third-level building

Carlow County Council has granted conditional planning permission for a development on IT Carlow’s campus.

Permission had been sought by IT Carlow for a third-level educational health sciences building.

The building is part single-storey and part four-storey in height, together with a rooftop plant and screening.

Internally, the building will include science laboratories, clinics, sports and health science spaces including large gym labs and a running track, and administration rooms with a central roof-lit social space on the upper floors and a large entrance hall in the South East corner of the building.

The site will be accessed by an existing vehicular entrance to the IT Carlow campus off the Kilkenny Road.

The application also includes proposed landscaping around the perimeter of the building and the removal of trees on the subject site, as well as the provision of 176 bicycle parking spaces to serve the building.

The total floor area of the proposed development is therefore 6,238 square metres. The application also includes all site signage, utility connections and ancillary site works associated with the project.