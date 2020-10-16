Carlow woman fighting breast cancer launches fundraiser for worthy causes

A local woman recovering from breast cancer is running the 10km Virtual Great Pink Run to raise funds for both Breast Cancer Ireland and ÉIST Cancer Support Centre Carlow.

Carlow's Deirdre Moore was "shocked" after being diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

Luckily the team in St James' Hospital, Dublin detected the disease early and were able to set out a plan to help her recover.

"The work Breast Cancer Ireland do in research and awareness is so important in helping so many people get over this horrible disease. Breast Cancer Ireland do relentless work to try and combat breast cancer," Deirdre says.

"ÉIST Cancer Support Centre Carlow provided me with a shoulder to lean on and an ear to listen to during and after my treatment, and I know the centre help so many others in our local area," she adds.

Deirdre's GoFundMe has received a phenomenal response, raising more than €5,000 this week. "Any donations to these worthy causes would be greatly appreciated," she adds.