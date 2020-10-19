Gardaí investigating stabbing at house in Carlow

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a teenager was allegedly stabbed at a house in Carlow overnight.

The incident happened at a house in the Fairways Estate in the town at around 4am on Monday morning, October 19, gardaí have confirmed.

The victim, a teenage boy, has been rushed to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny for treatment.

The scene remains sealed off. Another teenager has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing into the circumstances.