Did you see this happen? Carlow gardaí appealing for witnesses to assault on young man

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault that occurred on Monday evening.

A man in his 20s was punched and kicked by two males shortly before 10pm on Montgomery Street.

The men had called the victim’s name prior to the attack. He suffered cuts to his back and hands, and attended St Luke’s General Hospital.

Contact gardaí at Carlow Garda Station on 059-913 6620 with any information.