Ten people in court for identifying teenage boy convicted of Ana Kriegel murder

Ten people are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court 8 on Wednesday morning, October 28, in connection with an ongoing Garda investigation into the circulation of images and details on social media claiming to identify a teenage boy who was found guilty of the murder of Ana Kriégel.



Of the 10 people summonsed, six are male, ranging from age 21 – 38, and four are female, ranging from age 24 – 48.



An investigation was launched when images and details were circulated online despite a court order being in place preventing the 14-year-old boys being named and a provision under the Children Act that prohibits the identification of minors accused or convicted of a criminal offence.

One person has already appeared before the courts in relation to this matter following a lengthy Garda investigation led by Gardaí based in the Dublin Region.

That was a woman who appeared at Waterford District Court last week.

