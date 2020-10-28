Funding for courses at IT Carlow to help people get back to work

Plans by the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD to invest over €30 million in free and subsidised higher education places to help get people back to work, upskill workers and build economic confidence while continuing to manage the impact of Covid-19 have been welcomed by Carlow-Kilkenny Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan.

Forty additional postgraduate places are being provided in IT Carlow and 84 at Waterford Institute of Technology. Additionally, 445 modular places are being provided in Carlow and 233 in Waterford.

The funding has been approved to support the provision of 11,597 places on short, modular courses together with an additional 2,555 postgraduate places nationally.

“People are really suffering as a result of this pandemic, and the Government is working to provide opportunities for those who have been most affected and ensure that they have the skills that are needed by employers today. Many courses focus on future proofing the skills of those in employment, particularly in roles that may be impacted by going online," said Deputy Phelan.

“These courses will enable people across the country to embark on new pathways, or refresh or reskill in their employment. We must ensure a jobs-led recovery by putting upskilling and SME supports centre stage. This is a crucial part of the jigsaw.”

The places are available on courses in a wide range of skills areas, including Data Analytics, Environmental Sciences, Engineering, Tourism and Hospitality, ICT, and Health and Welfare including Medical Technology.

Modular courses are short and focused, and will be offered in a flexible manner, allowing people to gain important skills without taking a considerable period away from the labour market.

Each module will be stand-alone so that participants can gain skills and put them into practice immediately in the workplace, but modules are also accredited in such a way as to provide building blocks to a full qualification should the student so wish.

Details of these courses will be available on the Higher Education Authority (HEA)'s website, and anyone interested in applying should contact the higher education institution directly for further details.