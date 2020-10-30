New store opens in Carlow with 'unparalleled low prices'

Irish discount retailer Mr Price has opened its second store in Carlow.

The Mr Price store at Barrow Valley Retail Park, Sleaty Road, Carlow opened on Thursday.

“We were delighted to open our second store in Carlow. In these uncertain times we want to be there for local communities as their one stop shop for their essentials. From grocery, cleaning, pet supplies and lots more, we have a bit of everything at unparalleled low prices - exactly what today’s price conscious consumers are looking for," said marketing director Laura Blighe.

With a staff of 14, Mr Price's new Carlow store brings its store count to 52 nationwide and there are more in the pipeline.

The fully Irish owned operated retailer, who is celebrating 10 years in business this year, employs over 1,100 staff across 23

counties.