EXPLAINER: Can the pheasant shooting season start on November 1?

Pheasant shooting season would have begun this Sunday, November 1.

This normally involves shooting club members travelling to pheasant shoots around the country, frequently in groups, and is regarded as sport shooting.



Under the current Covid-19 regulations, sporting events must be organised under the structure/licence of a national governing body, funded by Sport Ireland. As such, sport shooting is prohibited in any other circumstances.



Recreational hunting does not fall under any of the exemptions allowed for exercise or sporting events. It has also been clarified that recreational hunting does not come under any permissible exemptions for travel outside of the home.

Shooting of vermin (rats/foxes/crows) is permissible as an essential support service to the farming and agriculture profession.

Shooting season will, therefore, have to be put on ice for now.