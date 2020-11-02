Carlow girl, 14, named as Ireland’s Inspirational Hero at Gala Retail Awards

Following a nationwide search to uncover Ireland’s most inspirational people, Aoife Moody from Tullow, Carlow is celebrating after being named an Inspirational Hero in the Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards.

Nominated by family and friends for the Inspiration Award, 14-year-old Aoife put her passion of baking to good use during the Covid-19 lockdown. Not only did she make and gift treat boxes for frontline workers in the local village, Aoife then went on to make boxes of cupcakes for elderly people cocooning in the Tullow area.

Aoife stood out from other entries due to her kind and thoughtful nature, and is a great beacon for young adults across Ireland.

Inspirational people from across Ireland were nominated for the Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards, with 26 inspirational county heroes being named from the hundreds of entries received. Each of the 26 award-winning heroes demonstrated how they have made Ireland a better place with their selfless acts and inspirational deeds during the Covid-19 crisis, and how they have gone above and beyond for others in their local community.

“This year, Gala Retail teamed up with Virgin Media for the Inspiration Awards as we wanted to deliver a national platform to shine a light on and reward the amazing people who have become true heroes during life under lockdown and who are making a real difference to Irish society," said CEO of Gala Retail Gary Desmond.

“2020 has been hugely difficult for everyone, however, it has also demonstrated the immense community spirit that exists within Irish communities. Operating in communities throughout Ireland, Gala Retailers have seen first-hand some of the great work that people have been doing and we are proud to have been able to recognise some of these inspirational individuals. We were overwhelmed by the level of nominations we received and young Aoife along with the fellow inspirational heroes are true examples of people who are making Ireland a better place for us all.”

2020 marks the second year of the Gala Retail Inspiration Awards, created as a way of celebrating the selfless acts and inspirational deeds of people in Ireland who are making the country a better place.

Gala Retail has gifted €20,000 of prizes to the winners, with the 26 county winners being awarded with luxury stays in some of Ireland’s most beautiful Blue Book properties.