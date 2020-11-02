Carlow fertility clinic planning to expand operation due to a 75% increase in demand

Sims IVF has announced that due to a 75% increase in demand for nurse-led services at its satellite clinic in Carlow, the company will be expanding its operations in the region from two to five days a week.

This service expansion will increase patient capacity at the clinic by 150% and will significantly reduce the travel burden for patients in the catchment area, who would normally travel to Dublin every three to four days for ultrasound scans and blood tests during treatment.

The clinic, based in the Canta Clinic in Carlow, offers satellite services for bloods and scans for those undergoing fertility treatments in the Dublin clinic. Led by fertility nurse specialist Claire Collins, the clinic serves Carlow and surrounding counties of Wexford, Kildare, Waterford, Kilkenny and Laois.

“Since the clinic opened last year, patients have benefited enormously from having access to ultrasounds and blood tests close to home. One thing that couples and individuals going through fertility treatment do not often consider is how often they will have to attend the clinic, which can be every three to four days in the later stages of treatment. By offering a localised service five days per week, we can reduce the burden associated with travel to Dublin and allow patients to organise their appointments around their busy schedules," Ms Collins says.

Sims IVF group clinical director Damien O’Dowd also welcomes the expansion to operations in Carlow. "With the clinic operating on a five day basis, we will be able to accommodate more patients in the region with scans and tests in their locality while avoiding frequent travel to our Dublin clinic. We have seen increased interest in the Carlow clinic this year from patients and we have expanded the service to better serve our patients. The increased service in Carlow will open the door to convenient treatment options for Sims IVF patients outside of the Dublin region," Mr O'Dowd adds.