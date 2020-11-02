Almost €100,000 in CLÁR funding boost for Carlow

Fianna Fáil TD's Jennifer Murnane O'Connor and Fine Gael's John Paul Phelan have welcomed news that €99,900 in CLÁR funding being made available for Carlow.

Old Leighlin Community Support Ltd is to receive €49,950 for car parking, footpath and public lighting upgrades, while Ballymurphy Community Group has also secured €49,950 for car park improvements.

"The money that has been made available will make a big difference in these communities,” says Deputy Murnane O'Connor.

“The 2020 CLÁR programme is focused on supporting CLÁR communities to deal with the impact of Covid-19 and meeting the needs of these communities in what are very challenging times.

“The projects announced will help CLÁR areas in Carlow to improve carparking as well as public safety through upgrades lighting and footpaths," she adds.

Deputy Phelan says under the funding initiative, almost €3 million will be provided to projects in 84 communities to provide and improve safety infrastructure such as footpaths, public lighting, pedestrian crossings, speed safety signs and car parking facilities, and to help adapt the environs around schools and community facilities to meet the public health requirements arising from COVID-19.

A further €1.18 million is being provided to 34 projects for community recreation areas where people can socialise safely outdoors in line with Covid-19 public health guidelines, he adds.