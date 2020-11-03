Fancy a trip back in time? Picturesque thatched cottage going under the hammer for €90k

REA Dooley Group present for online auction a rare opportunity to acquire a thatched cottage in a rural retreat in Co. Limerick.

This one-bedroom traditional thatched cottage on the outskirts of Athea village is a charming old-style cottage with out buildings on circa 0.6 acres.

Originally built over 100 years ago the cottage has been modernised to feature oil fired central heating throughout along with a large solid fuel stove with back boiler, while fibre broadband is also available at the property.

The thatch was redone in 2008 and is Polish Reed and was re-ridged in 2018.

The accommodation consists of a sitting room, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom.

The online auction takes place on Friday, December 4, at 2pm.

