BEWARE: Carlow gardaí issue warning after business loses substantial amount of money

Gardaí are warning business people to be vigilant after receiving a complaint of a redirection fraud wherein the injured party lost a substantial amount of money.

Specifically, gardaí are warning people to fully check out the contents of unsolicited emails purporting to be from suppliers.

The latest case involves a fraudulent email received by a South East-based business purporting to be from a supplier asking for payment to be made on their account. The email provided a payee bank account which was fraudulent.

"Checks and balances should be carried out in relation to any emails received. It is of vital importance that a known person in the supplier company is contacted in person using a known and verified telephone number and not one that may have been attached to the email request," a garda spokesperson said.

"Any such redirection fraud emails should be reported to the gardaí."