Gardaí investigating assault in Carlow village

Gardaí are investigating a report of an assault that took place in Rathvilly, Carlow.

The incident took place between 10pm and 11.45pm on Thursday, November 5.

"Gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who may have been out walking or driving through the village between those

times and in particular anyone that might have dash cam footage. Anyone with any information is asked to

contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 9181160," a garda spokesperson said.