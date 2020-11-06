Major jobs boost for South East as company announce expansion plans

Trilateral Research Ltd, a leading UK headquartered research, consultancy and technology development company, has announced plans to add 40 new roles in Ireland over the next four years.

The company’s Irish office, based in Belview Port, Waterford will grow to incorporate the company’s machine learning, AI and software specialisms alongside their research, data protection and cyber-risk services.

Trilateral’s interdisciplinary approach to tackling societal challenges in the public and private sector makes a unique contribution to the technical landscape. The roles available at Trilateral’s new European Operations Centre in Waterford are in the areas of software development, data science and data ethics as well as administrative support.

Trilateral Research’s co-director, Kush Wadhwa said: “We are delighted to expand our work in Europe via the Waterford office and have been fortunate to avail of the high-quality talent pool of technology experts here in Ireland. Being co-located in Ireland also allows us to work directly with cutting edge technology companies from other international locations, enabling us to participate in international innovation efforts."

Rachel Finn, senior practice manager and head of Irish operations, said: “The South East is an emerging technology hub, and it is an excellent launch-pad for regional, national and international collaboration. We anticipate that the Waterford office will be an innovation hub for our STRIAD® platform and data protection and cyber-risk services.”

Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said: “This is great news for Waterford. Trilateral is a cutting-edge company and their decision to double their headcount over the next year and to create 40 new jobs over the next four years is a welcome boost for the South East. The Government is focused on creating new opportunities across the country and we will be working to secure further investment for all regions in the months and years ahead.”

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: “Today’s announcement is a further vote of confidence in Waterford and the South East region’s ability to provide a highly skilled and talented workforce for companies like Trilateral Research. It demonstrates the South East’s strong value proposition. This investment is aligned with IDA’s strategy of growing regional investments. I wish to congratulate Trilateral Research on today’s announcement and wish them every success.”