Carlow gardaí appeal for witnesses after van windscreens smashed

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after the windscreens of two vans were broken in Rathvilly, Carlow at the weekend.

The two vans were parked in a driveway at Ard Bhile.

A loud bang was heard at around 2am in the early hours of Saturday morning last and the windscreens of both vans were found smashed.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059-9151222.