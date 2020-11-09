Huge funding boost for Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team

Minister for State with responsibility for mental health and older people Mary Butler has secured an additional €350,000 for the four primary hospice groups in the South East region.

The Waterford Minister said palliative care has a "very special place in the hearts of many people".

She said Covid-19 has caused many challenges for all sectors of the health system, community hospices included.

“This funding is delivered as a once off payment to support the South East's Hospice sector deal with the additional measures and demands arising from Covid-19. It will allow them to continue to provide medical and nursing care to the highest standards for patients with life limiting illnesses in their own homes,” said Minister Butler.

Waterford Hospice, South Tipperary Hospice, Wexford Hospice and Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team will each receive €87,500.

“I want to thank the wonderful staff of these Hospice groups for all they do. This funding shows my commitment and the commitment of my party, Fianna Fáil, in Government to delivering real and meaningful change in healthcare and indeed support for the South East region,” concluded Minister Butler.