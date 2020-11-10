Man set for court after stolen building materials seized in Kilkenny
Stolen building materials with an estimated value of €2500 were recovered from lands in North Kilkenny.
Gardaí carried out a search under warrant at Graigueswood, Freshford on November 6.
Stolen building materials were seized and a male in this thirties was detained and questioned in relation to the incident.
The suspect was subsequently charged and is due to appear before Thurles District Court on November 24.
