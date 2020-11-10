ALERT: Warning issued over scam phone calls targeting Carlow people

A warning has been issued over scam phone calls on an 051 number purporting to be from Revenue.

The public are being asked to please be aware of the scam that has attempted to get bank details off older people in the area.

A caller on an 051 (Waterford landline) is ringing mobiles claiming to be from Revenue and telling people they are due tax back and requesting bank details over the phone to process this payment.

Please know that Revenue, the Bank or any other financial organisations would not request information like this over the phone.

If you are unsure, hang up.

Please make older and vulnerable people aware of this scam also.