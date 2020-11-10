Carlow student lands prestigious €20,000 scholarship

Carlow student Aine Sinnott has been awarded a scholarship worth €20,000.

Last week, Dr Martin Naughton and his wife Carmel announced the winners of the 2020 Naughton Foundation Scholarship Awards.

Supporting academic and innovative excellence in Irish students, this scholarship award is an investment in the future of Ireland's reputation as a country with outstanding graduates.

A former student of the Tullow Community School, Carlow, Aine has accepted a place at Trinity College Dublin studying

Management Science and Information Systems. Aine joins 35 exceptional Irish students who were awarded third-level scholarships towards their studies in the areas of engineering, science, technology and maths.

Since its establishment in 2008, scholarships worth over €4 million have been awarded to over 300 students. The scheme started in three counties and has continued to expand annually to become a nationwide scheme in 2016. There is one guaranteed scholarship (€20,000) for each participating county, with some counties awarded more than one scholarship.

Each scholarship is worth €5,000 per annum for each year of a student’s three or four year undergraduate degree. Traditionally the awards are presented by founding patrons of The Naughton Foundation, Dr Martin Naughton and his wife Carmel at a ceremony with the students’ schools and families in attendance, but as a result of current restrictions this event was deferred for this year.

More than 200 schools have also benefited from this prize to date, with some schools receiving it on more than one occasion. This is the second year in a row that Tullow Community School has had a student awarded the Carlow scholarship, with Eoghan Cleary receiving it in 2019.

Tullow Community School has received a prize of €1,000 towards its science facilities for supporting these students.