Suspended sentence for man caught with heroin at South East church

“It was my brother-in-law’s anniversary,” a man told Clonmel District Court after receiving a six-month suspended prison sentence.

Clogheen's Tony O’Loughlin was charged for possession of drugs at St Mary’s Church, Clonmel on April 17, 2019.

Garda John Downey told the court that gardaí found the defendant trying to use heroin.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client, who has 36 previous convictions, has been undergoing methadone treatment the past five years. The solicitor said he submits urine for analysis and has only “three bad results” during that period.

The solicitor added that Mr O’Loughlin has long-standing mental health issues.

Judge Terence Finn imposed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years on the condition that Mr O’Loughlin enter into a Section 99 bond.

Following the judgement, Mr Loughlin addressed the court, stating that he has only relapsed three times in the last five years. On the date in question, he said it was his brother-in-law’s anniversary, but acknowledged that it’s no excuse. He added that he stays at home 24/7 and that he won’t relapse again.