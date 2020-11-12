Gardaí and Criminal Assets Bureau carry out search operation at Carlow property

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and local gardaí attached to the Carlow District conducted a search operation in Carlow and Dublin this Thursday morning.

Four premises were searched as part of the search operation, one residential dwelling in County Carlow and three professional/business searches in County Dublin.

During the course of this operation, €5,800 in cash was seized. Designer clothing including Canada Goose jackets and a Louis Vuitton bag was also seized, in addition to mobile phones and financial documents.

A small quantity of cocaine and cannabis was also located during the search of the dwelling in County Carlow.

This CAB investigation is focused on an individual involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Carlow, North Kildare and Wicklow areas.