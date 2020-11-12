'Deteriorating' Carlow Courthouse railing set for revamp

Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O'Connor has welcomed a commitment she has received from Minister Patrick O'Donovan and the Office of Public Works to begin the tendering process for the repair of the Carlow Courthouse railings.

Deputy Murnane O'Connor said she wrote to Minister O'Donovan and the Office of Public Works several times in relation to the "deteriorating condition" of the courthouse railings and explained how they have been in disrepair for years.

"The courthouse is a beautiful landmark in the centre of Carlow town and unfortunately this issue is turning this much-loved building into an eyesore," she said.

"I am pleased that the Office of Public Works has committed to tendering for the repair of these railings in December. It is expected that the works will be completed by March/April next year.

"I have been calling for action on this issue for many years and I am happy that Carlow now has a commitment to have these needed repairs carried out," she added.