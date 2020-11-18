Carlow/Kilkenny hospital issue public notice ahead of major construction works

Works are set to commence at St Luke’s General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny this Thursday.

The existing Main North Entrance to the Carlow/Kilkenny hospital will be relocated to facilitate the construction of the €30 million modular inpatient ward block and associated accommodation in the hospital.

Limited set down and disabled parking spaces are available at the new temporary entrance, with the public asked to drop and go and to follow signage to the car park or exit the site.

Public bus and taxi set down facilities will be provided in the revised layout, with additional disabled parking in the adjacent car park.